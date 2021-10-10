10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (10/18)

MONDAY, Oct. 18

Haunted Houses of Louisville

Fairdale library

Free | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Learn about Louisville’s most haunted locations, including the real stories behind them. Historian Steve Wiser presents.

Monday Night Mic!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Every comedy club needs an open mic, and Planet of the Tapes finally has one: “a new comedy show that blends new and veteran comics, along with a special guest or two.”

TUESDAY, Oct. 19

Roots101 Poetry Slam

Roots 101 African American Museum

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Roots 101 African American Museum is hosting their monthly Roots 101 Poetry Slam. For those who want to slam, the cost to attend is $7, but for attendees who are there to cheer the poets on, the event is free. For this slam, there are five judges who will be scoring the poets from 0-10. Your host for the event will be Deep C. Rice. For all poets, be sure to check the rules before the event. All poems must be original works of the poet. Each poet is allotted three minutes and points will be deducted if anyone goes over that time. Don’t bring costumes or props because those can cost points as well. For a good night of fun and wordsmithing, the Roots 101 Poetry Slam sounds like the perfect evening. Oh yeah, and there’s real prize money.

Resurrection – A Journey Tribute

Fourth Street Live!

No cover | 8 p.m.

Resurrection’s goal is to faithfully recreate an ‘80s Journey show. So, come out if you want an authentic experience minus the actual band members.

Daisychain

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

No cover | 10 p.m.

Daisychain, a blues/psych rock band, comes from Chicago for this show.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20

Mystic Night

Naïve

No cover | 9:30 p.m.-midnight

Naïve restaurant is bringing back its Halloween programming with a “bewitching event” underneath the full moon, featuring several vendors, including Bullz Eye Tarot, Revelry Boutique, Ray’s Aura Portraits, Bluegrass Witch, Psychic Mediums and local artists. This Butchertown favorite will also be selling “enchanting cocktails” and “ethereal eats.”

THURSDAY, Oct. 21

Barking Lot Pup Party

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 3-9 p.m.

Dog owners of Louisville, you’re called to TEN20’s parking lot this Thursday for a meeting of the mutts. There will be free pup cups for your furry children, a raffle basket and games for the hoo-mans. Buy a Storyteller NEIPA and $1 will go to local animal shelters.

Halloween Hoopla in the Highlands

Green District Salads

Free | 4-7 p.m.

Green District’s Highlands location is hosting “an evening of Halloween family fun.” There will be pumpkin painting, face painting, costume contests (with prizes!) and treats for the kids. Plus, GD’s Not A Kale Ale is on sale for $2.

FRIDAY, Oct. 22

Bad Coffee Shop Poetry

Atrium Brewing

No cover | 7 p.m.

Finally, a place for your bad poetry to die happily. Bring your worst prose to this competition. Wash the experience down with Atrium Brewing and Bean’s Imperial Coffee Stout collaboration — back just in time for Louisville Beer Week.

Late for Dinner with Blind Feline, Black Leather Habit, & Pedal Party

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9-11:30 p.m.

Listen to three local bands play Art Sanctuary’s “pre-Halloween extravaganza.” Artists are Blind Feline (“mountain jazz”), Pedal Party (Louisville two-piece) and Black Leather Habit (rock ’n’ roll.)

