10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (10/11)

MONDAY, Oct. 11

Greg Bortnichak/Emily Ravenscraft/Beau Bradley

Mag Bar

$5 | 8 p.m.

Three musicians play Mag Bar: Greg Bortnichak is a classically-trained cellist who specializes in live-looping with his electric cello. Emily Ravenscraft is a violinist and composer who uses her loop pedal “to create dark, textural melodies.” Beau Bradly is a singer-songwriter whose honest lyricism is tinged with cynical sarcasm. Mag Bar requires proof of vaccination.

TUESDAY, Oct. 12

Comedy Night

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Enjoy a free night of laughs with nine comedians from Louisville and beyond, including Mat Alano-Martin, the founder of Bloomington, Indiana’s Limestone Comedy Festival and Will Concannon, the winner of this year’s fest.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13

Phases: Electroacoustic ‘Open Mic’

The Flamingo Lounge

No cover | 8 p.m.

Any type of performance is welcome at this experimental open mic… except for that singer-songwriter with a guitar stuff. Performers are asked to bring a simple setup. The Flamingo Lounge requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

THURSDAY, Oct. 14

Pepsi Plaza Concert Series With The Jesse Lees

Pepsi Plaza

Free | 5 p.m.

Catch The Jesse Lees playing outside the KFC Yum! Center this Thursday. There will also be roving performances from Cirque Louie, local food trucks, a cash bar and giveaways and door prizes. (This is a rescheduled event from last week.)

Thunderdome: Zoo!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

It’s a themed comedy competition! Your fighters are given a topic (this week, it’s “Zoo”), and tasked with making the audience laugh through any means necessary (stand-up, characters, visual comedy, improv, etc.) And you, viewers, will decide the winner. Planet of the Tapes requires proof of vaccination.

Original Rock Showcase

Tin Roof Louisville

No cover | 8 p.m.

Listen to some original rock ’n’ roll from Matt Man & The Shine Runners (Nashville), Hillbilly Herald (L.A.) and Dusty Bo & The Contraband.

FRIDAY, Oct. 15

2nd Annual Shelby Park Pumpkin Patch

Shelby Park

Free | 4-7 p.m.

Shelby Park will be turned into a pumpkin patch this Friday. You can pick one up for free, as well as a carving kit. There will also be a beer garden, hosted by Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy, food and free COVID vaccines.

Canvassing on Jail Overcrowding and Cash Bail

Cliff Park

Free | 5 p.m.

Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice is looking for canvassers to go door-to-door, informing Louisville residents about deteriorating conditions at the county jail and advocating for an end to cash bail. Canvassers are required to wear masks.

Movies in the Park: ‘Goosebumps’

St. Matthews Community Park

Free | 6:15 p.m.

Wear your costume to this spooky outdoor movie night. The flick is the 2015 film “Goosebumps” and there will be a contest for best dressed.

Spooky SZN Silent Disco!

Falls City Brewing Co.

$5 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Monster mash it up to some creepy tunes at a spooky szn edition of Louisville Silent Disco.

