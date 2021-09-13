You Can Rent Out This Southern Indiana Fall Farm Wonderland For Family Bonfires

For fall fanatics who want to get their autumn farm fix but don’t want to be surrounded by other flanneled junkies (and who wants to in these COVID times), The Pumpkin Shed in Clark County is renting out its grounds for private family bonfires.

Customers who rent out The Pumpkin Shed in Hamburg, Indiana — near Sellersburg — will get to take advantage of all the amenities (and then some) that the farm offers to the public each year. That means a roped off area for just you and your closest friends with a bonfire, a bag of games, a mini hay mountain, a picnic table and one s’mores kit per person. Admission to The Pumpkin Shed’s petting zoo and play area is included.

The cost to reserve the space is $50 for 15 people, and you’ll have your reign of the land for 2 hours. Customers can bring their own food or drinks or purchase goods, including hot dogs, from The Pumpkin Shed. Guests must bring their own chairs, table covers and fire sticks.

The Graf family has been running The Pumpkin Shed for several years now but has been working the land on which it sits for almost 100 years. Their annual fall venture also features a store.

The Pumpkin Shed’s hours are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.. It opens to the wider public on Sept. 21.

