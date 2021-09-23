What To Know About Louder Than Life’s Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirement

Before you go to Louder than Life, you need to be prepared to take some very important COVID measures. The festival producers have released some guidelines to help keep all festival goers as safe as possible.

To gain entry into the music festival happening this weekend at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, all ticket holders need to show proof of vaccine (either the full two-shots or one shot of Johnson & Johnson’s) or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival.

For the folks who have yet to receive the vaccine, the acceptable and approved vaccines for participants are Moderna, Pfizer and the single shot Johnson & Johnson.

The dates to get the final dose of vaccine have passed. Sept. 8 was the last date to be considered fully vaccinated by the date of the festival for campers and Sept. 9 for non-campers.

In any of the indoor spaces, the festival will require masks regardless of vaccination status. They also strongly suggest that festival participants wear masks at the campgrounds and on festival grounds. Here’s a bonus: the mask will keep your face warm on the chilly nights expected this weekend.

There will be increased sanitizer stations, additional cleaning crews and cashless options for checkout in food, drink and merch lines.

The information for health and safety protocols is on the website, but we’d thought we’d share it again with you, here.

To enter into the festival, attendees must:

Read through the Louder Than Life COVID-19 Acknowledgement, which states that by attending the festival, participants waive all claims and potential claims against the City of Louisville, Jefferson County, the Kentucky Venues, Danny Wimmer Presents, LLC. Comply with the Louder Than Life Fan Health Pledge, which tells attendees to not come if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the past 14 days, if they have had COVID-19 symptoms within the past 48 hours, or if they have traveled internationally to locations with COVID-19 travel or quarantine advisories. Upon arrival at the festival, attendees must present their proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to receive a Fan Health Wristband , which will be valid for all camping and festival days attended.

Here are some COVID safety questions you might have, posed and then answered by Louder Than Life on its website:

What type of vaccination documentation will I need to present?

“We will accept an original vaccination card, a printed copy of a vaccination card, a digital copy such as a screen shot, photo or scanned version on a mobile device, along with a photo ID.”

I have misplaced my vaccination card/record, what can I do?

“If you are vaccinated but have lost your card and cannot show proof of vaccination, you will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test, along with a photo ID.”

I’m immunocompromised and can’t get the vaccine?

“You will be able attend the festival with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”

What are the protocols for children?

“Children of all ages must have a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.”

What kind of negative COVID test will be accepted?

“Any professionally administered COVID test (antigen or PCR) is accepted. BinaxNOW AG Card at home tests will be approved, but must be the version where results are professionally proctored via the Navica app.”

When does the test need to be taken?

“The test, with a negative result, must be taken within 72-hours of the first festival day you are attending. Please plan accordingly to ensure your negative results are delivered before the first day you come to Louder Than Life.

For campers & festival attendees arriving on Wednesday, you will need to be tested between Sunday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 22.

For campers & festival attendees arriving on Thursday, you will need to be tested between Monday, September 20 and Thursday, September 23.

For campers & festival attendees arriving on Friday, you will need to be tested between Tuesday, September 21 and Friday, September 24.

For festival attendees arriving on Saturday, you will need to be tested between Wednesday, September 22 and Saturday, September 25.

For festival attendees arriving on Sunday, you will need to be tested between Thursday, September 23 and Sunday, September 26.”

What type of documentation will I need to present?

“We will accept a printed copy or a digital copy such a[s] a screen shot, photo or scanned version on a mobile device. The documentation must show your name and the testing date, in addition to proof of negative result, along with a photo ID.”

Where can I get tested in Kentucky?

“Please visit this website to check for testing locations: HERE”

Free COVID-19 testing is available here:

Sullivan University College of Pharmacy

2100 Gardiner Lane

By appointment only: available Monday, Sept. 20-Friday, Sept. 24 from 4 p.m.-7:55pm and Saturday, Sept. 25-Sunday, Sept. 26 from 12 p.m.-3:55pm

Results will take 24 – 48 hours, plan accordingly.

Click here to schedule your appointment.

What happens if a positive test result occurs within the designated testing window?

“Should a Louder Than Life attendee test positive within the testing window, we ask that they NOT show up to the festival site and email our customer service department, info@louderthanlifefestival.com with the following information:

Name on order

Order ID number

Proof of positive test

Emails must be received by Sunday, September 26 at 2 p.m.”

If you have any remaining questions, email: info@Louderthanlifefestival.com

