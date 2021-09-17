Uncover Black History In Louisville At This Frazier Exhibit Opening On Saturday

Walt and Shae Smith, the creators of West of Ninth.

The Frazier History Museum is presenting an Archaeology Day and West of Ninth Exhibition Community Opening. The event happens this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the event offers free admission to the Frazier until 2 p.m.

The event will celebrate the opening of the Frazier’s latest exhibit: “West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, & Reconciliation,” an exhibit curated by former LEO “West of Ninth” columnists Walt and Shae Smith. The new exhibit features items excavated from the Beecher Terrace site by Corn Island Archeology and other items related to Black history in Louisville, the protests and events of last year included.

The exhibit was originally scheduled to open last year, but as the pandemic and protests happened, much of downtown remained closed or operating at a very limited capacity.

The archeology day and West of Night community opening will feature a great roser of events.

From the Frazier’s website, the events will include:

Hands-on archaeology stations and museum activities

A community art project offered by renowned local visual artist, Victor Sweatt

Activities and information from Louisville Free Public Library ’s historic Western Library branch

Access to all Frazier Museum exhibitions, including “Cool Kentucky, The Lewis and Clark Experience,” a case of artifacts from the Beecher Terrace dig site and the new West of Ninth exhibition, opening the same day.

11 a.m. – A screening of the documentary “The Beecher Terrace Story ” introduced by the documentarian behind it, local filmmaker Lavel D. White of Blu Boi Entertainment

Noon – A presentation by Anne Bader, principal investigator with Corn Island Archaeology — the local firm that is managing archaeological investigations at the Beecher Terrace Housing Complex. She will be joined by JCPS teacher leaders sharing about their development of inquiry design models (IDMs) focused on the history and artifacts of the Russell neighborhood community. Once completed, these educational resources will be available publicly for all local educators.

1 p.m. – A presentation from West of Ninth bloggers and exhibition guest curators, Walt and Shae Smith

1:30-2 p.m. – Live music from Maestro J & Trey Latham

Reservations are not required. Spaces are limited for all seated programming and masks are required for all Frazier Museum guests. Direct any questions about the program to education@fraziermuseum.org.

