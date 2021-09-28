Two Nearby Farms Make Yelp’s List Of Top Pumpkin Patches

Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards and Gallrein Farms — both of which are within a 45-minute drive of Louisville — appeared on Yelp’s “Top pumpkin patches across the U.S. and Canada.”

Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards — which is in Borden, Indiana — is a family-owned, 600-acre farm that grows fruits, vegetables, Christmas trees, pumpkins and grapes. They also have a children’s farm park, a farm market, a cheese shoppe, an ice cream factory, a winery and a distillery. In terms of pumpkins at Huber’s, you can buy them at the company’s market or ride out to the field for their U-pick program, where you select and pick your own. For more information, visit their website.

Gallrein Farms — which is located in Shelbyville — has a full fall list of activities, including hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, train rides, a haunted house and a petting zoo. Pumpkins are 49 cents per pound. Visit gallreinfarms.com/fall for more information.

Yelp says it used its data to determine the best pumpkin patches in the U.S. and Canada.

