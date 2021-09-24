Three Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/24)

Louder Than Life — Louisville’s heavy metal festival — is this weekend, but if that’s not your thing, here’s some smaller concerts to catch.

Friday, Sep. 24

Parker Millsap

Headliners Music Hall

$16-$18 | 8 p.m.

A super talented singer-songwriter, Parker Millsap’s high-energy and soulful folk is high impact and drives around the borders of country and rock, criss-crossing the highways of Americana.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Multiple Bands

Monnik Beer Co. Parking Lot

Free | 6 p.m.

Part of the Schnitzelburg Fall Walk, which features events from a bunch of bars and restaurants, Monnik is hosting a solid collection of Louisville bands: Work Shirt, Lavacado, Wiirmz, Frankie Leo and Total Void.

<a href="https://workshirtlou.bandcamp.com/album/hours-of-operation-preview">Hours of Operation – PREVIEW by Work Shirt</a>

Sunday, Sept. 26

Wreckless Eric

Zanzabar

7 p.m.

The new-wave singer best known for the single “Whole Wide World,” Wreckless Eric is a savvy songwriter with an experimental side. Shadwick Wilde and Cat Casual & The Final Word open.

