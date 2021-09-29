This Weekend’s Nunnlea Craft Fair Offers Something For Everyone

The 15th annual Nunnlea Craft Fair will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

The craft fair happens at the historic Nunnlea House, which was built in 1850s, and was a private residence until 1961. The fair will feature artists in each room of the home and on the porch and yard. There is plenty of free parking and ample space to browse, while maintaining social distance — all in the beautiful setting of the Nunnlea gardens. Masks are required inside the home.

There will be a wide variety of goods, from jewelry, fall arts, needlework, glass, basketry, ceramics, wood crafts, metal and more. There is truly something for everyone.

Admission to the fair is free. Guests will be able to enjoy boxed lunches on the yard, so it might be a good idea to carry a blanket. The money raised from the fair helps the maintenance of the historic home. The juried fair limits the number of artists to 50 and all artists are from Kentucky or Southern Indiana. They are chosen for the quality and uniqueness of their take on traditional crafts.

All of the artist spaces are full for this year, but local artists and artisans should keep this fair in mind for next year.

Nunnlea is located at 1920 S. Hurstbourne Lane. For additional information, visit nunnleacraftfair.org.