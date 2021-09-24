This Northern Kentucky Theatrical Shop Is Hosting A One-Day-Only Halloween Costume Sale

A classic Covington, Kentucky, theatrical shop wants to help you get spooky this Halloween season.

Theatre House, which has been outfitting Greater Cincinnati productions with costumes, wigs, makeup and more since 1955, is hosting a special one-day sale, offering 25%-off all Halloween costumes. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9, shoppers can grab masks for everyone from toddlers and youths to adults.

Over 2,000 costumes will be on sale; Theatre House says they will include choices from many fandoms, including Disney, Marvel and “Star Wars” characters.

On the spookier side, there will be selections available at a “killer” discount based on horror franchise favorites like Jason, Pennywise, Michael Myers and Freddy Kreuger.

For more do-it-yourself options, the Theatre House has tons of fabrics, wigs, special-effects makeup, props and any other item you’d need to make your costume perfect.

“We think people are ready for the type of mask that might not be as controversial and a bit more focused on fun (be safe),” said Theatre House President Marty Boyer in a release. “We couldn’t be more excited about our selection of Halloween inventory this year. We’ve loaded up on quite a few specialty products, such as some of our latex masks, and we’ve even added some collector pieces from Zagone and Don Post.

“We’ve got costumes for all ages and budgets. We’re excited about having fun this year at Halloween.”

Theatre House is open from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Theatre House is located at 400 W. Third St., Covington, Kentucky. For more information, visit theatrehouse.com.

This article was originally published by LEO Weekly’s sister publication, CityBeat.