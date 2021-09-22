The Schnitzelburg Fall Walk Features Bands And The Flea Off This Weekend

One of the city’s best bar crawls/street parties, the Schnitzelburg Fall Walk, is back this Saturday, Sept. 25.

Spearheaded by Check’s Cafe (1101 E. Burnett Ave.), this year’s Fall Walk features bands, pop-up beer gardens, The Flea Off Market and even the reopening of a beloved burger spot.

The Flea Off Market will kick things off outside of Monnik Beer Co. (1036 Burnett Ave.) at 11 a.m., with bands — including Work Shirt, Lavacado, Wiirmz, Frankie Leo and Total Void — starting in the same place at 6 p.m..

The official walk starts at 5 p.m., and the majority of Hickory Street will be shut down. Area bars get to decide if they want to participate and at what capacity, but here’s a few that have announced:

–theMerryWeather (1101 Lydia St.) will have an outside bar, food from POCO and music performances by Bungalow Betty (5 p.m.), WireWorks (6 p.m.), Shark Sandwich (7 p.m.), Parister (8 p.m.), Ted Tyro (9 p.m.) and Bird Zoo (10 p.m.).

–Pop’s Place Bar & Grill (1100 Ash St.) will also have bands in the street.

–All Wool & A Yard Wide Democratic Club (1328 Hickory St.) will host a beer garden.

-Six Forks Burger Co. (1039 Ash St.) will be will having it grand reopening to coincide with the event.

