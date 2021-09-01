The Found Footage Festival Stops By Louisville This Weekend

Everyone loves to stumble upon random videos of other humans doing weird things, but the most easily accessible ones are on the Internet, flowing through YouTube and other social sites. The Found Footage Festival — a touring event — goes a step further: They sort through old VHS tapes purchased at thrift stores and estate sales, finding the gems that got lost to time.

This Friday, the fest stops by Louisville with an event at Planet Of The Tapes (640 Barret Ave.), where Found Footage hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett present their latest finds, which include an exercise video called “Skiercise,” a local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat and unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant.

Pickett and Prueher, whose credits include The Onion and Colbert, will walk the audience through the stories of the new videos, and provide updates on the people in them.

Two shows take place on Friday night — one at 7:30 p.m., the other at 10 p.m. — and cost $14 to attend. To buy tickets, visit foundfootagefest.com, or purchase them at the door.

To know what to expect, here’s a video of their online show VCR Party Live!