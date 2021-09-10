The Comfy Cow Opening New Location

You’ll now be be able to get your Comfy Cow ice cream fix at another spot in Louisville.

The local chain is hosting a grand opening for its new store at The Paddock Shops in the East End this Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

The Comfy Cow now has five shops in Louisville. In recent years, the creamery has consolidated its locations to Jefferson County, closing its New Albany and Jeffersonville stores.

Advertisement

It also closed its Highlands location last year. Green District Salads moved into the strategically-situated building earlier in 2021.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.