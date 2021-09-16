Step Out In Your Harlem Renaissance Best At This Russell Neighborhood Soiree On Friday

Join Russell: A Place of Promise as it celebrates the rich history of the Russell neighborhood with the Harlem of the South Soiree. This event will be hosted at the new Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center and will feature a jazz concert, food and notable neighborhood members.

The event happens this Friday, Sept. 17 with the event beginning at 6 p.m.. Performances will be by Sheryl Rouse, Soul River Brown and the Foundation Band, Redline Performing Arts, and the Louisville Jazz Initiative.

Event attendees are encouraged to don their best Harlem Renaissance looks and step out for a night of stars under the stars. The tickets for the event are $40 and include two drink tickets and appetizers by Dasha Barbours Southern Bistro. Despite this being an outdoor event, CDC guidelines will be observed and masks are required when social distancing is not an option.

This Harlem Renaissance inspired event is part of the Russell neighborhood’s homecoming celebration. Limited reserved seating will be available.

Other Homecoming events will include a block party, brunch and business, and historic tours.

The Russell: A Place of Promise is “a justice-based initiative focused on generating investments in the people and places that make the Russell neighborhood in Louisville, Kentucky special. With nearly $1 billion in planned and underway investment, Russell is poised to experience a neighborhood renaissance. The time is right for new strategies that focus on resident and business retention through Black wealth building and investment without displacement.”

Harlem of the South Soiree

Friday, Sept 17

Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center

3029 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard

$40 tickets, 6 p.m.

