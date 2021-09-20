Muhammad Ali Via Dutch National Archives
Film + TV

‘So Much Incredible Footage’: Twitter Reacts To Part 1 Of Ken Burns’ Muhammad Ali Documentary

By

It’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, but Twitter is loving Ken Burns’ four-part documentary on the GOAT, Muhammad Ali. 

The first, two-hour episode aired on PBS last night and focused on Ali’s life from 1942 — when he was born — to 1964, when he unseated boxer Sonny Liston as the World Heavyweight Champion. 

Fans and television lovers took time to tweet about the show, even as the Emmy’s were airing, praising it for its thoroughness. The feedback was almost universally positive from what we could see. 

The entire documentary, which took seven years to make, is available on PBS.org. Or, you can watch it as it airs each night at 8 p.m. EST, before the show wraps up on Wednesday. 

Here are what viewers are saying about Burns’ latest documentary triumph about Louisville’s own Ali:

Some viewers shared their favorite moments and reveals from the documentary, too:

Watchers enjoyed Ali’s famous zingers, including this one, delivered to British media before a fight while wearing a crown:

There are professional reviews of the documentary out now. Here are a few you can check out:

From Variety, ‘Muhammad Ali,’ a Thorough New Docuseries From Ken Burns and Company, Gives a Complex Icon His Due: TV Review.

The New York Times: ‘Muhammad Ali’ Docuseries From Ken Burns Is a Sweeping Portrait

One reviewer, from AV Club, thought the documentary was unnecessary and not any better than other Muhammad Ali docs. But, IndieWire proclaimed the opposite, calling it “essential.”

