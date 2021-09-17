See Architecturally-interesting Homes On This Louisville Tour

Are you interested in working with an architect to change your home from just a house into your dream space or interested in seeing the work of local architects and supporting their mission to help Habitat for Humanity?

This Saturday, join the American Institute of Architects, Central Kentucky Chapter (AIA, CKC) on their annual home tour fundraiser. The funds will benefit Habitat for Humanity. Each home on the tour highlights the abilities of achieving a homeowner’s dream by working with the skills of an architect.

The tour happens Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There are five homes on the tour with the work ranging from renovations of an older home to a new construction. At the end of the tour, the Habitat for Humanity home built by the organization will be dedicated. Tickets are $15.

There will be architects on hand to discuss the projects and answer questions about working with an architect on home projects.

Habitat for Humanity is an organization dedicated to addressing and ending housing insecurity by helping those in need secure housing and home ownership. The group has operated in Louisville for 36 years and built or restored many homes that have helped many families in the Metro Area. The organization overall operates in some 70 countries.

