Pumpkin Picking and Other Fall Delights Are Back At Huber’s

The fall delights of Huber’s Orchard & Winery are back.

Pumpkin picking, donuts and fall harvest wine tastings have all returned to this Southern Indiana farm.

This year, Huber’s is bringing back its Lakeside Tasting Tent for outdoor wine and spirit tastings. For that autumn feel, Huber’s is selling spiced apple wine.

The rest of the attractions are just how you remember them: Free wagon rides to Huber’s U-pick pumpkin fields and pumpkin and apple cider flavored donuts.

The farm market, ice cream factory and cheese shop will be open as usual, although wine tours stop for spooky season (aka, September and October.)

You can wait until this weekend to unleash your basic bitch, or you can do it now — Huber’s is open on week days, too.

