Publix, Popular Florida Grocery Store Chain, Opening Louisville Location

The Target of Kroger is coming to the Lou. Publix is opening a new store at Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in the East End of Jefferson County.

According to a press release, the new Louisville Publix will be a 55,702 square foot behemoth with an adjacent Publix Liquors, which will be the first outside of Florida.

The anticipated opening date would be late 2023, so don’t celebrate the grand opening just yet. There are still a lot of hoops to jump through. The only thing that’s happened so far is ink on a lease. No word on if that ink has dried yet.

From the release: Publix CEO Todd Jones commented on the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky. “Being company owners, Publix associates are committed to providing the highest level of service and quality products to exceed our customers’ expectations. Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community.”

Opening the Publix in Louisville will expand the company to its eighth state.

Publix, though beloved for its delicious sub sandwiches and free bakery cookies, is not without controversy. A Publix heiress donated $300,000 to the Trump rally that happened before the Capitol riot. This led to many boycotting the company.

We shall see what type of public stewards they are when their store finally arrives in Louisville. We hope they find ways to add something positive to the local food chain.

