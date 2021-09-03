Prepare To Get Spooky At The Speed Museum’s October Paranormal Art Show

If you are like me, this cool snap of fall-like weather has you heat-seeking pumpkin spice lattes and all things orange, red and brown. Yes, I dusted off the orange corduroy pants in high anticipation of the changing season. With the fall comes the talk of things spooky and spiritual.

The Speed Museum is preparing its new show which will explore the ways in which our country is haunted. Yep, you read that correctly. The Speed is stepping into otherworldly delights as they ready their “​​Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art” show. The show was organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art and travels to Louisville just in time for Halloween.

“This groundbreaking exhibition brings together American artists from a wide range of artistic practice, cultures, and generations in an effort to question and make sense of the idea of the otherworldly and the unexplained,” said curator Erika Holmquist-Wall in a release. “Whether these artists are drawing upon faith, folklore, or even experience, their work calls out the history and the truths that haunt this country.”

The show looks at the supernatural and spiritual in America for the last 200 years. The show will include various types of art and objets d’art (even those that weren’t intended to be art pieces). Those items include paintings, drawings, sketchbooks, prints, photographs, furniture, clothing and textiles to videos, scientific instruments, and mediumistic and other occult paraphernalia. The show will also consider multiple spiritual traditions including Indigenous spiritual practices, puritanical ideas and the Salem Witch Trials, as well as Afrofuturism, which has given the visual and performing arts many touchstones.

Holmquist-Wall also said in the release, “Supernatural America includes well-known artists and objects alongside artists who will be new to art historical analysis, never before included in museum exhibitions of American art. Expanding the canon of American art to include the incredibly broad range of American artists that have been historically excluded is important work. While our belief systems and experiences are different, the fascination with the otherworldly and a curiosity about the supernatural bind us in ways we’re still discovering.”

The exhibition will open for the public on Oct. 8 with museum members having a sneak preview on the evening of Oct. 7. The Oct. 15 After Hours at the Speed event will be inspired by the exhibition. For more information about the Speed and upcoming events: https://www.speedmuseum.org/. The Speed museum kindly reminds all guests to wear masks while visiting.

