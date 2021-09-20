fourth street live Sheryl Rouse as Tina Turner.
Photos: Sheryl Rouse Brought Tina Turner (And The Crowd) Alive At Fourth Street Live Tribute Show

Fans of Tina Turner braved the rain on Sunday to head to Fourth Street Live! for the Tina Turner Tribute: Rolling On Fourth Street Live! show featuring Sheryl Rouse and the Unlimited Show Band.

The tribute show featured many of the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”’s most iconic songs and also walked the audience through many facets of her life and career.

The show began with performers acting out the first time Turner, then known as Anna Mae Bullock, stepped on stage to perform with Ike Turner. The performance then journeyed through Turner’s life as she performed with Ike Turner and eventually made it big as a solo artist.

The audience also enjoyed an unexpected surprise when it was announced that Mary Jean Brown Standard, one of The Ikettes who performed with Ike and Tina Turner in the 60s and 70s, was at the tribute show.  Performers presented Standard with a bouquet of flowers during the show.

Mary Jean Brown Standard, one of The Ikettes who performed with Ike and Tina Turner throughout the 60s and 70s, enjoyed the tribute show.
Sheryl Rouse channeled Tina Turner at Fourth Street Live! on Sunday night.
Yolanda Johnson danced her heart out at the Tina Turner tribute show on Fourth Street Live! on Sunday.
A member of The Unlimited Show Band.
Audience members were given small feathers to wave during the performance of “Shake A Tail Feather.”
Juana Jackson performed a solo dance during the tribute show.
Those in the audience captured the performace on their phones while singing along with the show.
Marvelous performers channeling The Ikettes.
Several attendees got up to dance during the show at Fourth Street Live.
Performers played some of Turner’s most iconic hits while theatrically showing the many stages of her illustrious career.
Mary Standard, one of the Ikettes who performed with Ike and Tina Turner in the 60s and 70s, was given a bouquet of flowers by members of the tribute show.

