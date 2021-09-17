Partake In The Four Bs — Bats, Bluegrass, Barbecue And Beer — At The Kentucky Bat Festival This Sunday

You won't be seeing this bat at the Kentucky Bat Festival.

Bats, bluegrass, barbecue and beer — it’s the perfect recipe for an awesome event that benefits rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife.

This Sunday festival at Robards Barn and Venue near Shepherdsville will be educational and entertaining: you’ll get to meet bats up close, learn about nature and meet children’s character Stellaluna.

Previously called Bourbon & Bats, this event is a fundraiser for Second Chances Wildlife Center, a nonprofit that rehabilitates wild animals.

Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers will play as you drink local brews from Gallant Fox Brewing Co., West Sixth Brewing and Chimera Brewing Co.. In addition to a barbecue food truck, there will be frozen treats from SnoWhat and baked goods courtesy of Jen’s Cake Pops.

You’ll also be able to bid on a silent auction with prizes such as a week-long trip to Mexico and a private flight to Indianapolis for dinner.

Advertisement

Tickets are $15.

Kentucky Bat Festival

Robards Barn and Venue

4435 North Preston Highway, Fox Chase, Kentucky

secondchanceswildlife.org

$15, 4-7 p.m.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.