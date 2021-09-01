Paddle Portion Of Louisville’s Hike, Bike And Paddle Cancelled Due To River Conditions

Fitness enthusiasts will be able to hike and bike at the Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle celebration on Labor Day, but they won’t be allowed to paddle due to unsafe river conditions.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Army Corps of Engineers and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are anticipating high waters and increased flow from the McAlpine Locks, which could potentially be dangerous to paddlers.

The river level is expected to rise to more than 13 feet this weekend due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida sprinkling the area.

Advertisement

Paddling is not the only traditional activity that will be missing from this year’s Labor Day celebration. Tai chi has been cancelled to comply with social distancing.

But, participants will still be able to hike, bike and participate in a yoga and Zumba class. Biking starts at 9 a.m., and yoga and Zumba start at 8 a.m.

In a statement, Mayor Greg Fischer said, “One of the great things about Hike, Bike and Paddle is that it’s outdoors and allows for social distancing, mask-wearing and other COVID precautions. So, having to cancel this portion is disappointing.However, it’s clearly necessary to keep our paddlers safe.”