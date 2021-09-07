NuLu Fest, Another COVID Casualty, Cancels

As COVID continues to ravage the community due to the lack of vaccinated adults, masking and social distancing, another event has had to bear the emotional and financial burden of canceling. NULU Fest, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, is now another casualty of misinformation, ignorance and just plain stupidity…oh yes, and COVID, which really thrives on the aforementioned three things.

People, get your goddamned vaccines. We really like doing things.

This would have been the 12th year for the festival. Organizers said in a press release that the event was canceled due to advice for national and local officials and “out of an abundance of caution for our vendors, attendees, and especially unvaccinated children.”

It is another tough loss for the local community as we continue to struggle through the COVID pandemic.

The festival is looking to 2022 to plan again. NULU board president Rick Murphy said, “​​We hope everyone will continue to support our local businesses if it is safe for you to do so. They are an important part of our neighborhood and a vital part of our economy.”

The list of cancelations this summer also includes Waterfront Wednesday, GonzoFest and several acts from the Louder than Life Festival that is still scheduled to take place later this month.

