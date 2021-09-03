No One Asked For It, But Mountain Dew Is Releasing a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Soda Anyway

Just say "sorry" to your butthole now. | Via Instagram.com/mountaindew

It’s a safe bet that for many folks, a soda combining the flavors of Mountain Dew and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos will end up tasting like indigestion and regret.

Just the same, the iconic junk food brands have teamed up on a collaborative beverage dubbed Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot that purportedly combines “sweet, citrus DEW (sic)” flavor with a “new spicy goodness,” according to a press release.

Whatever that means.

“As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN’ HOT beverage,” added Matt Nielsten, the soft drink’s senior director of marketing. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW.”

As an aside, was it Nielsten’s marketing decision to leave the keyboard caps-lock on when typing out those brand names in the press release? Because the screamed monikers didn’t make us more likely to write about the new soda.

No, that came down to the sheer weirdness of wanting to combine sticky sweet Mountain Dew with fiery Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

For those risk takers who just can’t wait to see what that mashup does to their taste buds and tummies, the limited-edition drink will debut August 31 exclusively on Mountain Dew’s virtual Dew Store.

This story was originally published by LEO Weekly sister paper San Antonio Current.