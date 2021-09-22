Mudvayne Drops Out Of Louder Than Life After Positive COVID Test

Mudvayne, a nu-metal band that’s been around since the mid-‘90s, has dropped out of Louder Than Life after singer Chad Gray and a few of the band’s staff members have tested positive for COVID.

Louder Than Life, which starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday, has replaced the Mudvayne with Breaking Benjamin, who will now perform on the last day of the festival.

“After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19,” Mudvayne said in a statement. “The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend. Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend. We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville performances later this year. We appreciate your love & support throughout these unprecedented times.”

Several bands and artists have dropped from the lineup due to the continuing pandemic, including Saturday’s original Headliner Nine Inch Nails and West Coast hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg.

The four-day festival takes place at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, visit Louder Than Life’s website.

