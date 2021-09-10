Louisville’s Crane House Announces Asian Street Food Festival

The Asia-Institute Crane House would like to welcome the local community to come and share the cultural heritages and cuisine of our local Asian community.

The Crane House has received a gift from the Freeman Foundation to host activities that highlight positive activity in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community (AAPI) in response to the recent incidents of Asian hate crimes (#stopasianhate).

So, they are hosting their first annual Asian Street Food Fall Festival.

Y’all… your tastebuds should be tingling.

The event will happen Sept. 23 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Mellwood Art Center’s Van Gogh Room. There will be an after-party at NoraeBar.

There will be dancing from local groups: River Lotus Lion Dance, Sunny Violin Studio, Cultural Philippines, and Cardinal Bhangra Performance. Participating restaurants include Bamba Egg Roll Co., Jade Palace, Jasmine Chinese Cuisine, Boba Fête, District 6, Simply Thai and Vanilley Bean. This event is family-friendly. Social distancing and masking is highly encouraged.

Whether you are familiar with Asian cultures or not, this is a perfect chance to show support to our local Asian community and share in a fun evening of music, dance and amazing cuisine.

Asian Street Food Fall Festival

Mellwood Art Center, Van Gogh room

1860 Mellwood Ave.

$50 | 6-9 p.m.

