Louisville COVID Case Numbers Fall, But Hospitals Still Overwhelmed, Officials Say

For the second week in a row, Louisville’s COVID case numbers have dropped, although city officials said that cases are still way too high and that hospitals remain overwhelmed.

There were 2,933 cases reported last week, compared to the around 3,500 the week before and approximately 3,900 cases two weeks ago.

“Downward is a good trend, but at 54.6 cases per 100,000 people, we do know COVID is still way too prevalent in our community,” Dr. Sarah Moyer, Metro government’s chief health strategist, said at the weekly city COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Moyer also recommended that unvaccinated people stay away from others because of rapidly filling health care facilities.

“Anywhere you go is dangerous right now, so just a reminder, if you’re unvaccinated, you need to be staying away from other people,” Moyer said. “We do not have the health care capacity right now to care for anyone else … And everyone should be wearing masks when you’re inside.”

More than 90% of people in Louisville COVID hospital units are unvaccinated, Moyer said.

Both Moyer and Mayor Greg Fischer also stressed the importance of receiving a vaccination, and that there are currently more than 100 places to get it in the metro area.

“It’s obvious that the surge is driven by Delta and abetted by the fact that not enough people in our community have not been vaccinated,” Fischer said.

