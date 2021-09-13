Louisville Charitable Blitz, Give For Good, Starts This Week

Volunteer Chris Goodman unloaded boxes of meals to be given to seniors at the Newburg Community Center.

It’s almost time for Give For Good. This year’s event begins at midnight on Friday, Sept. 17 and ends almost 24 hours later at 11:59 p.m. This event, hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville is a way that organizations of almost any size can raise significant funds for their organizations in the spirit of fun and goodwill.

Over 550 organizations in the city take part in the online event, which has raised upwards of almost $33 million in the last 7 years for local charities. In addition to funds donated by individuals in the public, there are matching funds sponsored by local corporations like Derby City Gaming, Churchill Downs, Sam Swope, Yum! Brands, LG&E, The James Graham Brown and Owsley Brown II foundations and more. This event is major for local charities, and this includes organizations in 26 categories, addressing social justice, animal causes, LGBTQ+ issues, arts and more. It is truly a day that changes and touches many lives and has a big impact in our community.

From the press release, Community Foundation president and CEO Ron Gallo said, “At the Community Foundation, we’re big believers in collective impact. Give for Good Louisville is a community-wide example of how powerful we are when we all work together toward a common goal.”

It is easy to find a cause. Anyone interested in participating can go to the category page and choose from there, or search their charitable organization directly. Donation pages are set up for each organization.



If you are looking to support a good cause and aren’t sure how, Give for Good Louisville is the perfect avenue for having a direct impact in your community.

