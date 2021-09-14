Louisville Author Leesa Cross-Smith To Discuss New, Acclaimed Novel In Virtual Event Tomorrow

This Wednesday, Louisville author Leesa Cross-Smith and Carmichael’s Bookstore will take part in an online event to discuss her book, “This Close to Okay.”

The event happens Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. and will be available for viewing via A Mighty Blaze on YouTube and Facebook. The event will be hosted by Authors Love Bookstores host Kimberly Hensle Lowrance.

A Mighty Blaze grew out of a need for authors to connect with readers, etc. The effects of COVID took away the ability to host traditional book tours and readings so A Mighty Blaze stepped in to remedy that loss.

Cross-Smith’s book, “This Close to Okay” has been chosen for several major book clubs and takes place when two strangers meet as one is standing on the edge of a bridge. What happens over the next weekend between the characters offers readers a chance to understand how a moment can be exactly what is necessary. The book and its author Cross-Smith have been widely praised, with writer Roxane Gay calling Cross-Smith “a consummate storyteller.”

Carmichael’s Bookstore has been a Louisville staple for more than 40 years.

Watch live, and one listener who asks a question or leaves a comment will have the chance to win a copy of “This Close to Okay.”

