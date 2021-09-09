Louisville Artists, Get Paid With This Library Residency

The Collider Artist-In-Residence program is accepting applications for the 2022 program year. From January through June of 2022, the South Central Regional Library will host its Collider Artist-In-Residence program where artists work with the community and in-studio for at least 10 hours per week. In addition to the minimum regular hours, artists are expected to host at least three public workshops during their one-month stints.

The applications are due on Oct. 1. The application is available at LFPL.org/Collider. For more information contact Liz.Magee@lfpl.org .

Other artists who have participated in the Collider program include: Visual artist Liz Richter, percussionist Joan Brannon, cartoonist Randy Gray and printmaker Norman Spencer. There are plenty more with electronic artist Nedra McNeil taking the spot in October of this year.

The program is open to artists in any discipline. The release says: “Visual artists, performance artists, writers, dancers, musicians, and beyond are encouraged to apply.” So no reason to hold back. Get your work out there and apply for this residency.



Did I mention, it’s a paid residency? Yep, so a bonus.

Be aware that COVID numbers can determine the path that residencies may take and might limit time spent with the public in a wide capacity. Flexibility would be a great asset.

The Collider Artist-In-Residence is made possible through funding from Metro Council member Madonna Flood, D-24, according to a news release.

