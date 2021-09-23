Louder Than Life Starts Today: See These Four Bands

Anthrax

Loudmouth Stage | 5 p.m.

One of the Big Four thrash metal bands of the ‘80s, Anthrax used speed and fury to burn their spot into the heavy metal book of legends. While they didn’t churn out the hits like some of their peers, their prowess and impact is undeniable.

Cypress Hill

Loudmouth Stage | 6:35 p.m.

One of the most innovative hip-hops groups ever to exist, Cypress Hill will bring sharp versus and their classic, hook-driven choruses.

Knocked Loose

Disrupter Stage | 7 p.m.

One of the heaviest, and most talented, bands on the lineup is Louisville locals Knocked Loose, who turn hardcore aggression into heartfelt art.

Korn

Loudmouth Stage | 8:45 p.m.

If you’re a nu-metal fan, you’re probably already excited for this one. If you’re a traditional or new-age hardcore fan, maybe less so. But, buy the ticket, take the ride, and enjoy the hits.

For Thursday’s full lineup, go here.

