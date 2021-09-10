Kentucky Department Of Education Offering $100 To Vaccinated Public School Employees

Director of BSM pre licensure program at Spalding University Dr. Nancy Kern administered the Covid vaccine to Hsel Meh at the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle.

Being vaccinated pays.

The Kentucky Department of Education is offering $100 to full- and part-time public school employees who get the jab.

Don’t worry if you got the COVID-19 vaccine long ago; you’ll still be eligible. And the incentive will be available to anyone who gets fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 of this year.

The KDE is also encouraging school districts to match their incentives, whether with money or some other perk.

The KDE is using $8.8 million in elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds to fuel the program for approximately 88,000 local school district staff.

School districts will receive a reimbursement from the KDE once they have coughed up the $100 for our vaccinated role models.

“Getting people vaccinated is one of the main ways we’re going to be able to get out of this pandemic and get back into our classrooms as usual,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass in a statement. “We hope this will encourage people to get vaccinated in order to protect their students, colleagues and themselves.”

