Kentuckians Becoming Less Hesitant To Get COVID Vaccine, Study Shows

Vaccine hesitancy in Kentucky is decreasing, according to a new study from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the University of Cincinnati published on Thursday.

The poll shows that people who would “probably not” or “definitely not” get a COVID vaccine has dropped almost one-third, compared to a similar poll conducted six months ago. The recent poll, conducted between Aug. 4 through Sept. 4, found that 20% of people fell into those resistant categories, while a similar poll back in the late winter/early spring, from Feb. 12 -March 12, showed 29% fell into the same categories.

The poll also shows that, among people who have not gotten the vaccine, there is nothing that would motivate 31.5% of them to get a vaccine, while around 41% answered that some combination of more time, testing, research, a lack of side effects, the creation of more trust and transparency, safety, monetary incentives and more info could possibly persuade them.

“This poll is encouraging because it shows there are still Kentuckians who are open to learning more and getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said in a statement. “The Foundation continues to support local efforts to get more Kentuckians vaccinated so they can be better protected from serious illness and death from COVID-19. It’s why we’ve also opened $20,000 in mini grants to help organizations get the facts about the vaccine out.”

Advertisement

The foundation is also awarding 10 mini grants of up to $2,000 each to Kentucky-based nonprofits or government organizations in counties where the vaccination rate is under 35%. The grants are intended for creating new or expanding vaccination efforts. The deadline is Oct. 1. Applications are located here.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect against serious illness or death from the disease,” said Chandler, who is also a former U.S. Rep.. “Local organizations are working hard across the bluegrass to get more Kentuckians vaccinated. These grants are intended as a quick infusion to those efforts as we face a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.