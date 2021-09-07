If You Were Exposed To Tear Gas At Louisville’s 2020 Protests, This Study Wants To Hear From You

Water and gallons of milk were gathered for protesters at last summer's protests to use to neutralize the effects of tear gas.

If you were at last year’s justice for Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, you likely saw or experienced tear gas in some capacity — whether from a distance, or the full effects of it.

Tear gas was widely used by law enforcement during the national unrest sparked by the police killings of Taylor and George Floyd, and now researchers at UofL have teamed up with Until Data Justice Partners to conduct an anonymous survey for a study on the longterm health effects of those exposed.

Participants will fill out an anonymous questionnaire, which will take approximately 15-30 minutes. It will focus on the level that each person was exposed and whether it had an effect on different parts of their body, such as the cardiovascular and reproductive systems.

Anyone exposed, 18 and older, including law enforcement officers that administered the tear gas, are invited to answer the questions.

The study is being conducted by Dr. Kira Taylor, associate professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Population Health at the UofL School of Public Health and Information Sciences, and Dr. Monica Unseld, founder of Until Justice Data Partners Inc.

Unseld is a Louisville native.

Click here to participate in the study.

