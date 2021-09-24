progress park The Marie and the Pearl Airstreams at Progress Park | Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Photos: This Hidden Airstream Resort In Louisville Features 4 Beaches, Hiking Trails And Kayaking

At Progress Park, Louisville residents can get away from the hustle and bustle of city life without even having to leave the city. Situated just 11 miles from downtown in the Buechel neighborhood, Progress Park Airstream resort has something for everyone and is the perfect spot for an all-inclusive glamping experience with its five vintage Airstream trailers, two houses and a bunkhouse.

Owned by longtime friends Valerie and Mike Pifer and Nick and Carey McDowell since 2016, Progress Park sits on a sprawling 12 acres that have a variety of activities for the whole family, including tetherball, four beaches, a playground, hiking trails, a volleyball net, as well as canoes, kayaks and paddle boards for the two acre pond. Along with its wide range of outdoor activities, all units have smart TVs with streaming platforms and guests are provided with Wi-Fi access. Fun Fact: four out of the five Airstreams are named after a grandmother of each owner.

Here’s a peek inside this hidden gem:

The Marie Airstream.
Each rental at Progress Park has access to the 2 acre pond where glampers can go swimming or use any of the provided canoes, kayaks and paddle boards.
There are multiple fire pits around the property where guests can gather.
The Pearl Airstream.
Progress Park sits on 12 acres of land with a large pond and four beaches.
With an overnight rental at Progress Park, glampers have access to paddle boards, canoes and kayaks.
The Lakehouse.
The 502 House.
The outdoor space at the 502 House.
The Dotti Airstream.
The Dotti Airstream.

