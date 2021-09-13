Health-conscious Restaurant Currito Opens In St. Matthews Tomorrow

Opening tomorrow in St. Matthews, Currito will be bringing their healthful menu of grain bowls, salads and smoothies to the Louisville dining scene.

Currito is part of the same corporation that owns The Eagle on Bardstown Road, Thunderdome Restaurant Group. Thunderdome owns eight different restaurant concepts with over 39 locations throughout the United States. The group was started by Ohio brothers Joe and John Lanni and a friend and fellow Ohioan, Alex Blust. All had previous experience in either food service or hospitality.

Currito is the first concept started by the Lanni brothers, and the Louisville location will be its 24th with the majority located in the Ohio area.

The group prides itself on adhering closely to their values: make a memory, keep it real, add value and define the standard.

The first 25 local customers at the restaurant tomorrow, located at 6460 New Dutchmans Parkway, will win free Currito for a year.

The restaurant will offer midday service with hours from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

