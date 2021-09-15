Hang Out With Sunni The Sloth At Louisville Zoo’s New Behind-The-Scenes Experience

Sloths used to just be the subject of cliche analogies, but then the internet figured out that they are basically slow-moving teddy bears, so now they rank among royalty in cute animal social media.

Enter the Louisville Zoo’s forthcoming Sloth Experience, where, for $80, you can kick it with Sunni, the resident sloth. Participants get to visit Sunni in her indoor exhibit, help prep her food and take a photo with her, as well as receive a keepsake from the experience.

Tickets are currently on sale, with sessions starting in February. The experience, available to people 6 years old and over, lasts about 30-45 minutes and will run at 1:30 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Tickets are moving fast.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the Zoo’s website.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.