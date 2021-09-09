Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series Begins In Crestwood This Weekend

It’s been another rough stretch for concerts, as the recent COVID surge has caused another string of cancellations and postponements. But the outdoor Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert is still happening.

On Friday, Sept. 10, guests will be treated to “Soul Country Covers” by Ryan Allen, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Queen City Silver Stars. Expect to span the genres of soul, country, bluegrass and calypso.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, relax with Black Skidmore, Katie Peabody & The Old Reliable, Roadie. This will be a great evening of folk, honky-tonk country and soulful indie rock.

Foxhollow is located at 8905 Highway 329 in Crestwood, Kentucky, which is about a 20-minute drive east from downtown Louisville. Tickets are $40 and include nonalcoholic and alcoholic drinks, including kombucha, Modica Mocktails + Cocktails, wine and craft beer. Concerts run from 5-9 p.m.

There will be farm-fresh food available for purchase — 100% grass-fed beef offerings along with vegetarian, gluten free and vegan yummies. Desserts and other cool treats will also be available.

The food vendors for the events will be Duck Duck Beet, Happy Belly Bistro and Selena’s at Willow Lake Tavern.

Blankets, lawn chairs or comfy outdoor cushions are welcome. Seating is first come, first served. Tents and umbrellas are permitted, but Foxhollow requests that you place them on the perimeter of the natural farm amphitheater to allow maximum visibility to blanket guests.

The series continues the first weekend of October with two more nights of music:

Friday, Oct. 1 features Bridge 19, School of Rock and Kentucky Wild Horse. NOLA jazz meets Americana, rock, old time and swing make this a night for your dancing shoes.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Backseat Tambourine, Zach Price and The Dive will treat the audience to pop melodies, acoustic covers and reggae rock.

For more information, visit foxhollow.com.