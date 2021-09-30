Filmed Fashion: KMAC Couture’s Annual Show Looks Different This Year

There’s only one more day until the 2021 KMAC Couture event.

Instead of a white party in the spring, this year because of the pandemic, things have to be a little different. Instead of the usual fare, KMAC has hired filmmakers, artists, models, musicians and their crews to create a “music-filled film version” of the regular live event.

The event this year will take place at the RePurposed on Main space at 615 W. Main St.

The film is called, “Beauty and the Beat,” which is the same name as the curatorial theme of the original 2021 event.

All artists were asked to create pieces that were inspired by music. The filmmakers then “re-contextualized these pieces within their own interpretation of the theme.”

The film incorporates the practice of creating art, fashion and craft through the audio and visual lens.

Guests at the event will have a chance to interact with participating artists, filmmakers and models, who will be wearing some of the looks during the evening. There will also be food trucks, cocktails and other treats for the guests’ enjoyment.

Tickets for the event will be sold in three tiers: a $20 student ticket, $40 general admission and $140 for VIP supporters.

“This VIP Supporter Level ticket includes a $100 tax-exempt charitable contribution to the museum that will support our Education and Curatorial departments and their continued efforts in bringing exciting programming to our community, according to a press release. “This VIP admission also includes access for one person to any of the film screening events and includes complimentary open-bar access and two food truck tickets.”

There will be three screening times: at 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

From a press release: “The suggested dress code theme this year will be “film noir” and all guests are invited to wear black in honor of this new iteration of KMAC Couture.”

This is an outdoor event. Guests must be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative PCR COVID test taken 72 hours before the event. Everyone must wear masks.

