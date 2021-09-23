Even Louisville’s Zoo Animals Are Getting Vaccinated

In December of 2020, three snow leopards at the Louisville Zoo tested positive for COVID, but starting Friday, the animals will be able to get vaccinated.

The Zoo has received doses of a version of the COVID vaccine developed specifically for animals, and keepers will be administering it to 29 apes and cats in the coming weeks.

“Based on continued cases being reported in zoo animals around the world, and our own experience with the snow leopards, we are eager to get our most susceptible animals vaccinated,” said Louisville Zoo Senior Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. “Vaccination against preventable infectious diseases is a vital part of our preventative healthcare program.”

The vaccine is a two-shot series and it has been authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Office of State Veterinarian for Kentucky.

Louisville is one of 70 zoos to receive the vaccine.

