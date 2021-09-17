Commune With Butterflies At The Monarch Festival In Southern Indiana This Saturday

The Monarch Festival starts this Saturday. | Photo by Erica Rucker

Float like a butterfly over to Southern Indiana for a free festival celebrating art and nature this Saturday.

The gorgeous grounds of Floyd County’s Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality will be the perfect backdrop to enjoy live music, local food and drinks and activities for kids — plus, of course, plenty of live butterflies.

This event is a combination of two annual festivals: The Monarch Festival by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and the Mount Saint Francis Center’s summer picnic, MountFest.

Together, they are The Monarch Festival at MountFest — a regional arts festival.

The drinks available at the event include local beer and wine. Food trucks will be on site for the hungry.

This event is rain or shine, but capacity may be limited.

The Monarch Festival at MountFest

Saturday, Sept. 18

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituaity

101 St. Anthony Drive, Mount Saint Francis, Indiana

mountsaintfrancis.org

Noon-8 p.m., Free

