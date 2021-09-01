Celebrate Beyoncè’s Birthday At High Horse Bar

Y’all, it is Virgo month and if you don’t know, ask any Virgo. They are all more than willing to tell you about it. Believe me.

In true Virgo fashion, the HiFeliciaFridays group is hosting a birthday bash for none other than Queen Virgo and Queen of the Hive, Beyoncè Knowles, but in even truer Virgo fashion, this event is for a good cause.

This Friday, Sept. 3 at High Horse Bar from 9 p.m. till 2 a.m., it’s Happy Bey Day! Suggested cover is $10 and all proceeds benefit Felicia Corbett, who some of you may know from her skillz as the beverage director at Trouble Bar. Corbett is fighting a third battle with cancer and her friends are keeping her lifted in the name of Holy Queen Bey for this and all other HiFeliciaFriday events.

Y’all need friends like these.

The event will have music videos and tunes spun by Louisville Spinster extraordinaire, DJ S.Y.I.M.O.N.E. So if you understand how important this event is under the sign of the Florence Nightingales of the Zodiac, you will put on your best drip and get some ‘yonce all on yo’ mouth like liquor…

Drop the bass, mane, the bass get lower

Radio say “Speed it up”, I just go slower

High like treble, pumping on the mids

Ya man ain’t ever seen a booty like this…

Again, if you know, you know. Be at High Horse this Friday for Happy Bey Day.