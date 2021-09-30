Catch The Last Walk The Mac Of The Season At The Mellwood Art Center This Weekend

Fall is here, and summer events are coming to a close. Mellwood Art Center will host WALK THE MAC: Fall Finale this weekend on Sunday, Oct. 3. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live performances, handmade goods and art. The Fall Finale will have a parade of classic cars through the courtyard at Mellwood.

The performances for this event will be provided by: “The Accordion Guy, Trip J Band, and Tom Menendez and Vicki Rogers. Other live performers include: pop-up-poetry by Art Poetica and step dance from the award-winning Malone Step N Dance Company.”

In addition to live performances, there will be interactive art experiences by NYM Tile that will invite guests to paint “sustainable hybrid ceramic tiles” that will then be used in a permanent installation at Mellwood. Several of the resident businesses at Mellwood Art Center will be present for the event.

WALK THE MAC is a free event and open to everyone. The event happens monthly during the summer and invites the public to meet the community of the Mellwood Art Center while “enjoying fun, food and booze”. The event will resume in Spring of 2022.

Here’s a look at a former event:

