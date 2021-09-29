Author Kevin Gibson’s New Book On Louisville Historical Buildings Is A Deep Dive — Get A Signed Copy At This Event

Author Kevin Gibson — who is a longtime contributor to LEO Weekly — just released a new book, “This Used to Be Louisville,” which tells the stories of historical buildings in the city.

And he’ll be hosting a signing event at 7 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 1 at The Hilltop Tavern. The book, which retails for $22.50, tells readers how a run-down elevator factory turned into the current, completely renovated Angel’s Envy distillery; the story of the Big Four Bridge; and the history behind the old firehouse that now is home to The Silver Dollar.

If you’re looking for more of a preview, Gibson was kind enough to let us run an excerpt in the latest issue of LEO.

