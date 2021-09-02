Abbey Road On The River Beatles Festival Kicks Off Today

A Beatles cover band performs during Abbey Road on the River.

Abbey Road on the River kicks off today for its four days of Beatles-mania festivities.

A festival unlike any other, Abbey Road on the River at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville promises the usual Beatles musical tribute bands but the festival will have other amusements including food.

The hippie and rock outfit Jefferson Starship headlines on Sunday.

Other notable acts are:

Food vendors include The Limbo tiki bar, Parlour Pizza, Fistful of Tacos, American Smokehouse Stadium, Skyline Chili and more.

Tickets are $15 on Sunday and Monday and $45 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for adults. Tickets on weekend days are $15 for kids 12-21 and free for children under 11 all week.

You can buy them here.

Advertisement

AROTR also requires either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours for entry. People who are vaccinated are allowed to shed their masks for the event. Those who aren’t are asked to wear masks in crowds and around other people.

You can check out the festival’s full COVID policy here.

For a taste of what awaits you if you visit Abbey Road, watch this preview:

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.