5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/10)

FRIDAY, Sept. 10

It’s the F*%k$IN Catalina Wine Mixer

The Alcove, Jeffersonville, Indiana

No cover | 5 p.m.

It’s the fucking Catalina Wine Mixer. And, if you can’t make it, The Alcove bar wants you to experience a taste of this (actually real) event that’s featured in the comedy “Step Brothers.” To bring the SoCal vibes to Jeffersonville, Indiana, The Alcove is offering romantic vocals from Marvin Johnson, a “splendid” wine selection and cold brews from Close Enough Cafe.

SATURDAY, Sept. 11

Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Free admission | 10 a.m.

There are often fun events happening around the Big Four Bridge in Louisville, but this weekend’s is one of the most popular: a juried festival with over 150 artists. Come to look around, shop for unique items and eat food.

Oktoberfest!

Various locations

Prices and times vary

There are two Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend for you to cheers to. The first is at the German American Club for their biggest party of the year. Live music will take place all day, from 2 p.m. to midnight. Food will be served from 4-8 p.m. (items like schnitzel, bratwurst and sauerkraut balls will be available) and, of course, there will be plenty of high-quality beers for purchase. Or, if you’re looking for something new. the just-opened Hi-Wire Brewing is joining in from 1-5 p.m., with games like donut on a string, stein hoisting and yodeling, plus a costume contest. Beer specials, pretzel necklaces for purchase and Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs will be available.

SUNDAY, Sept. 12

Sundays in September Jazz Fest

Tyler Park

Free | 4-6 p.m.

Enjoy free jazz music in the park. This week’s musical guest is the Steve Crews Quartet. Bring chairs and blankets in order to enjoy the sounds more comfortably. And stick around for the weekly raffle, including prizes from local Highlands businesses, such as Carmichael’s Bookstore and Heine Brothers.

Melanin Pride Weekend: Melanin Day

George Rogers Clark Park

Free | 4-8 p.m.

Melanin Pride Weekend, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, started Thursday and lasts through Monday, but the focal point is the event’s annual field day: An afternoon of free fun in George Rogers Clark Park with games, food, drinks, snow cones, vendors and more.

