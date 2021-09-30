30+ Art Exhibits You Can See In Louisville This October

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“Truth or Dare: A Reality Show”
Through December
21c Museum Hotel
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“What Lies Beneath”
Through March 2022
21c Museum Hotel
Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Va Va Vixens Photographer Group Show”
Through Nov. 12
Art Sanctuary
1433 S. Shelby St.
Hours: By appointment
art-sanctuary.org
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Photographs by Scott Slusher”
Art Sanctuary
Through Nov. 12
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Forces of Nature” by Kimara Wilhite and Kristen Warning
Through Oct. 30
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Hoosier Lifelines: Environmental and Social Change Along the Monon, 1847-2020”
Through Oct. 16
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, 12-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
Photographs and historical documents focus on how life and the environment along the decommissioned Monon Railroad has changed.
“From the West End to the West Bank: Oppression, Racism and Resistance”
Through Oct. 8
Cressman Center for Visual Arts
Hite Art Institute, UofL
100 E. Main St.
Hours: By appointment only
louisville.edu/art
Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Open Studio Louisville Exhibition
Oct. 15-Nov. 19
Cressman Center for Visual Arts
Work by artists who are on the Open Studio Louisville tours.
“West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation”
Through Sept. 2022
Frazier History Museum
829 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 12-5 p.m.
fraziermuseum.org
Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“On the Beaten Track: Selections from Two Bodies of Work” by Joe Wolek
Through Nov. 6
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. Also showing ceramics by Lena Wolek.
“Elegy” by Wendi Smith
Through Oct. 10
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnernarrative.com
Smith’s latest show, postponed because of the shutdown, focuses on the themes of nature and ritual.
“Salvaged Landscapes” by Stephen Dorsett
Oct. 15-Nov. 14
garner narrative contemporary fine art
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Summer of 2020: Louisville’s Struggle for Racial Justice”
Through Nov. 14
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kcaah.org
Photographs from the Courier Journal. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Women Hold Up Half the Sky”
Through Nov. 14
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
Photographs by Bud Dorsey and Aukram Burton. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
David O. Schuster
Through Oct. 31
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lesliespetzcustomframing.com
Solo show of new works.
“Before It Falls Apart”
Through Nov. 7
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
Kiah Celeste creates sculptures from broken material.
“A Layered Approach”
Through Nov. 7
KMAC Museum
Features a series of sculptural paintings by James Benjamin Franklin.
“Mystical Heart”
Through Nov. 7
KMAC Museum
New narrative paintings by Cynthia Norton.
“Spectrum”
Through Nov. 7
KMAC Museum
Using textiles and photography, Myra Greene examines concepts of race and the body.
“Through the Lens”
Through Nov. 28
KORE Gallery
942 E. Kentucky St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
koreartgallery.com
Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“this is new york: the september 11 photographs’
Through Nov. 14
Louisville Free Public Library
Main branch, 301 York St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
lfpl.org
The 500 photographs, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, were taken that Tuesday and the days that followed.
“Liminality” by Shohei Katayama
Through Oct. 23
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
Solo exhibition of works combining drawings and sculpture that comment on the environment.
“Cynthia Norton: Drawings”
Through Oct. 24
Moremen Gallery
Exhibition in conjunction with her paintings show, “Mystical Heart,” at KMAC.
“American Nocturne” by Zed Saeed
Oct. 23-Dec. 2
Moremen Gallery
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Splendor, Myth & Ritual”
Through Dec. 31
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
Louisville Photo Biennial show by Keith Carter.
“Pressma/Nation: A 10,000 Mile Journey”
Through Oct. 29
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
Photography by C.J. Pressma and John Nation. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Emptiness and Substance”
Through Oct. 30
Quappi Projects
827 E. Market St.
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11a.m.-3 p.m.
quappiprojects.com
Exhibition by textile artists Bette Levy and Deborah Levine.
“Cast a Magic Circle”
Oct. 8-Nov. 1
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays-Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
revelrygallery.com
Debut show by collage artist Irene Mudd.
“Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection”
Through Nov. 7
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
Celebrates the collection and lives of local contemporary glass collectors Adele and Leonard Leight.
Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “The Unforeseen Wilderness”
Speed Art Museum
Through Feb. 13
Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays.
“Local Color” by Lynn Dunbar Bayus
Through Oct. 1
Stoneware & Co.
731 Brent St.
Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stonewareandco.com
The artist’s latest works that captures the spirit of Kentucky.
“Close to the Stage: 50 Years of Music Photography” by Bill Carner
Through Oct. 31
Surface Noise
600 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Thursdays-Mondays, noon-6 p.m.
Facebook.com/surfacenoiserecords
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Never Meet a Stranger: Photography by West of Ninth” by Shae and Walt Smith
Oct. 7-Dec. 17
University of Louisville Photographic Archives
Elkstrom Library, Lower Level 17
2215 S. Third St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
library.louisville.edu/archives
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Silver”
Through Oct. 31
Wayside Expressions Gallery
Hotel Louisville
120 W. Broadway
Hours: Open 24/7
waysidechristianmission.org
Group show part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Empyrean” by Madison Cawein
Through Nov. 13
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
