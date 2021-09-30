30+ Art Exhibits You Can See In Louisville This October

“Chestnuts and Pearls” by Sharon and Jessica Bussert will be featured at the 2021 Louisville Photo Biennial.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“Truth or Dare: A Reality Show”



Through December

21c Museum Hotel

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“What Lies Beneath”

Through March 2022

21c Museum Hotel

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Va Va Vixens Photographer Group Show”

Through Nov. 12

Art Sanctuary

1433 S. Shelby St.

Hours: By appointment

art-sanctuary.org

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Photographs by Scott Slusher”

Art Sanctuary

Through Nov. 12

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Forces of Nature” by Kimara Wilhite and Kristen Warning

Through Oct. 30

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Hoosier Lifelines: Environmental and Social Change Along the Monon, 1847-2020”

Through Oct. 16

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, 12-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

Photographs and historical documents focus on how life and the environment along the decommissioned Monon Railroad has changed.

“From the West End to the West Bank: Oppression, Racism and Resistance”

Through Oct. 8

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

Hite Art Institute, UofL

100 E. Main St.

Hours: By appointment only

louisville.edu/art

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Open Studio Louisville Exhibition

Oct. 15-Nov. 19

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

Work by artists who are on the Open Studio Louisville tours.

“West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation”

Through Sept. 2022

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

fraziermuseum.org

Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“On the Beaten Track: Selections from Two Bodies of Work” by Joe Wolek

Through Nov. 6

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. Also showing ceramics by Lena Wolek.

“Elegy” by Wendi Smith

Through Oct. 10

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

Smith’s latest show, postponed because of the shutdown, focuses on the themes of nature and ritual.

“Salvaged Landscapes” by Stephen Dorsett

Oct. 15-Nov. 14

garner narrative contemporary fine art

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Summer of 2020: Louisville’s Struggle for Racial Justice”

Through Nov. 14

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kcaah.org

Photographs from the Courier Journal. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Women Hold Up Half the Sky”

Through Nov. 14

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Photographs by Bud Dorsey and Aukram Burton. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

David O. Schuster

Through Oct. 31

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lesliespetzcustomframing.com

Solo show of new works.

“Before It Falls Apart”

Through Nov. 7

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

Kiah Celeste creates sculptures from broken material.

“A Layered Approach”

Through Nov. 7

KMAC Museum

Features a series of sculptural paintings by James Benjamin Franklin.

“Mystical Heart”

Through Nov. 7

KMAC Museum

New narrative paintings by Cynthia Norton.

Advertisement

“Spectrum”

Through Nov. 7

KMAC Museum

Using textiles and photography, Myra Greene examines concepts of race and the body.

“Through the Lens”

Through Nov. 28

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

koreartgallery.com

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“this is new york: the september 11 photographs’

Through Nov. 14

Louisville Free Public Library

Main branch, 301 York St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

lfpl.org

The 500 photographs, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, were taken that Tuesday and the days that followed.

“Liminality” by Shohei Katayama

Through Oct. 23

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

Solo exhibition of works combining drawings and sculpture that comment on the environment.

“Cynthia Norton: Drawings”

Through Oct. 24

Moremen Gallery

Exhibition in conjunction with her paintings show, “Mystical Heart,” at KMAC.

“American Nocturne” by Zed Saeed

Oct. 23-Dec. 2

Moremen Gallery

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Splendor, Myth & Ritual”

Through Dec. 31

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

Louisville Photo Biennial show by Keith Carter.

“Pressma/Nation: A 10,000 Mile Journey”

Through Oct. 29

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

Photography by C.J. Pressma and John Nation. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Emptiness and Substance”

Through Oct. 30

Quappi Projects

827 E. Market St.

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11a.m.-3 p.m.

quappiprojects.com

Exhibition by textile artists Bette Levy and Deborah Levine.

“Cast a Magic Circle”

Oct. 8-Nov. 1

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays-Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

Debut show by collage artist Irene Mudd.

“Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection”

Through Nov. 7

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

Celebrates the collection and lives of local contemporary glass collectors Adele and Leonard Leight.

Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “The Unforeseen Wilderness”

Speed Art Museum

Through Feb. 13

Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays.

“Local Color” by Lynn Dunbar Bayus

Through Oct. 1

Stoneware & Co.

731 Brent St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stonewareandco.com

The artist’s latest works that captures the spirit of Kentucky.

“Close to the Stage: 50 Years of Music Photography” by Bill Carner

Through Oct. 31

Surface Noise

600 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Thursdays-Mondays, noon-6 p.m.

Facebook.com/surfacenoiserecords

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Never Meet a Stranger: Photography by West of Ninth” by Shae and Walt Smith

Oct. 7-Dec. 17

University of Louisville Photographic Archives

Elkstrom Library, Lower Level 17

2215 S. Third St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

library.louisville.edu/archives

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Silver”

Through Oct. 31

Wayside Expressions Gallery

Hotel Louisville

120 W. Broadway

Hours: Open 24/7

waysidechristianmission.org

Group show part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Empyrean” by Madison Cawein

Through Nov. 13

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.