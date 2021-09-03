3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (9/3)

Friday, Sept. 3

Fotocrime (Heart Of Crime Release)

Zanzabar

$10 | 7 p.m.

Over the last two decades, Ryan Patterson has shined in the art of self-progression and shifting sounds subtly, swirling the worlds of punk, hardcore, metal, dark synthwave and industrial into something that never quite fits neatly into any of those categories, but tends to pluck the best aspects of each. The former leader of the longtime local band Coliseum has spent the last few years primarily focused on this solo project, Fotocrime, which combines the mysterious baritone of someone like Leonard Cohen with the cinematic synth and guitar underground rock of ‘80s Europe. His latest record, the recently-released Heart Of Crime, is a rich entry, with layered, emotionally-driven tones and biting, ambiguous lyrics. This is the release show for that record. Read our interview with Patterson here.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Belushi Speed Ball, The Archaeas, Kids Born Wrong

The Flamingo Lounge

Negative $2 | 9 p.m.

You might have read that price, and thought: What the fuck is a negative $2 show? It’s quite simple actually — Belushi is giving everyone who shows up $2. The theatrical thrash band loves to work angles and themes like a WWE character, always achieving a charismatic and wild stage presence.

Here Come The Mummies

Mercury Ballroom

$27.50 | 7 p.m.

Speaking of stage presence, this band dresses like mummies and plays funk music.

