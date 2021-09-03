3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/10)

Friday, Sept. 10

Erykah Badu

The Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

$49.50 | 7 p.m.

Her Royal Weirdness Erykah Badu (with special guest Thundercat) makes a stop in Louisville at the Great Lawn. Expect your vibes to elevate along with the strange, fragrant smoke sure to accompany this kind of transcendental experience. If you’ve never been to an Erykah Badu experience, only come with your highest vibrations and your best headwear. —Erica Rucker

Okey Dokey & Boa Boys

Zanzabar

$15-$20 | 10 p.m.

Okey Dokey is an experimental indie-rock band that’s always morphing its style and ideas, and Boa brings the psychedelic soul.

Advertisement

Saturday, Sept. 11

Hayes Carll

Headliners

$20 | 8 p.m.

A super-talented alt-country singer-songwriter that writes about living on the outskirts, Hayes Carll’s songs travel through love, loss and loneliness.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.