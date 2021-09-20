20+ Art Exhibits You Can See In Louisville This September

Here’s a gallery roundup of arts shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“What Does It Mean To Be A Women?”
Through Sept. 8
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
The show, curated by Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery’s new employee Gracie Koesters, attempts to answer the question presented by the exhibition title. Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
“Hoosier Lifelines: Environmental and Social Change Along the Monon, 1847-2020”
Through Oct. 16
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, 12-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
Photographs and historical documents focus on how life and the environment along the decommissioned Monon Railroad has changed.
“Witness and Testimony”
Through Sept. 3
Cressman Center for Visual Arts
Hite Art Institute, UofL
100 E. Main St.
Hours: By appointment only
louisville.edu/art
The show, curated by Cathy Shannon of E&S Gallery, features all Black artists in different points of their careers, with the goal to push back against negative narratives of Black people.
N. Dean Christensen: “Smile”
Through Sept. 5
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays noon-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
References to social media, selfies and satire are all part of the paintings of Christensen.
“Beautiful Differences”
Through Sept. 18
The group show features works that celebrate individuality and embrace diversity.
Gallery 104
104 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
gallery104.org
“Elegy” by Wendi Smith
Sept. 3-Oct. 10
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnernarrative.com
Smith’s latest show, postponed because of the shutdown, focuses on the themes of nature and ritual.
garner narrative contemporary fine art
David O. Schuster
Through Oct. 31
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lesliespetzcustomframing.com
Solo show of new works by Schuster.
“Before It Falls Apart”
Through Nov. 7
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
Kiah Celeste creates sculptures from broken material.
“A Layered Approach”
Through Nov. 7
KMAC Museum
Features a series of sculptural paintings by James Benjamin Franklin.
“Mystical Heart”
Through Nov. 7
KMAC Museum
New narrative paintings by Cynthia Norton.
“Spectrum”
Through Nov. 7
KMAC Museum
Using textiles and photography, Myra Greene examines concepts of race and the body.
“Black & White”
Through Sept. 25
KORE Gallery
942 E. Kentucky St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
koreartgallery.com
The gallery’s annual black and white exhibition with nearly 100 artists showing in all media.
“here is new york: The September 11 Photographs’
Sept. 9-Nov. 14
Louisville Free Public Library
Main branch, 301 York St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays,
1-5 p.m.
lfpl.org
The 500 photographs, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, were taken that Tuesday and the days that followed.
Shohei Katayama
Through October
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
The gallery is closed until Sept. 24 when it will reopen with a solo exhibition by Katayama.
“Splendor, Myth & Ritual”
Through Dec. 31
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
Louisville Photo Biennial show by Keith Carter.
“Staying Cozy During Covid: Comfort Designs by Suzy Harrison”
Sept. 3-26
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
Installation exploring isolation and comfort during the pandemic.
“Emptiness and Substance”
Sept. 24-Oct. 30
Quappi Projects
827 E. Market St.
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11a.m.-3 p.m.
quappiprojects.com
The gallery is closed until Sept. 24 when it will reopen with an exhibition by Bette Levy and Deborah Levine.
“Traces: Women Artists in the Collection”
Through Sept. 3
Schneider Hall Galleries
Hite Art Institute, UofL
2300 S. First St. Walk
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisville.edu/art
Group exhibition reflects on the past as well as the unrealized future.
“Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection”
Through Nov. 7
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
Celebrates the collection and lives of local contemporary glass collectors Adele and Leonard Leight.
Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “The Unforeseen Wilderness”
Through Feb. 13
Speed Art Museum
Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays.
“Local Color” by Lynn Dunbar Bayus
Through Oct. 1
Stoneware & Co.
731 Brent St.
Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
stonewareandco.com
The artist’s latest works that captures the spirit of Kentucky.
Rita Cameron: “Adaptations”
Through Sept. 12
Surface Noise
600 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Thursdays-Mondays, noon-6 p.m.
facebook.com/surfacenoiserecords
Cameron’s previous exhibition of colorful paintings was Surface Noise’s last show before things shut down for the pandemic. This show features her new work.