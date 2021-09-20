20+ Art Exhibits You Can See In Louisville This September

"Reflexions," one of Rita Cameron's oil on canvas paintings, on display at Surface Noise through Sept. 12.

Here’s a gallery roundup of arts shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“What Does It Mean To Be A Women?”



Through Sept. 8

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

The show, curated by Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery’s new employee Gracie Koesters, attempts to answer the question presented by the exhibition title. Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

“Hoosier Lifelines: Environmental and Social Change Along the Monon, 1847-2020”

Through Oct. 16

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, 12-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

Photographs and historical documents focus on how life and the environment along the decommissioned Monon Railroad has changed.

“Witness and Testimony”

Through Sept. 3

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

Hite Art Institute, UofL

100 E. Main St.

Hours: By appointment only

louisville.edu/art

The show, curated by Cathy Shannon of E&S Gallery, features all Black artists in different points of their careers, with the goal to push back against negative narratives of Black people.

N. Dean Christensen: “Smile”

Through Sept. 5

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays noon-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

References to social media, selfies and satire are all part of the paintings of Christensen.

“Beautiful Differences”

Through Sept. 18

The group show features works that celebrate individuality and embrace diversity.

Gallery 104

104 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

gallery104.org

“Elegy” by Wendi Smith

Sept. 3-Oct. 10

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

Smith’s latest show, postponed because of the shutdown, focuses on the themes of nature and ritual.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

David O. Schuster

Through Oct. 31

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lesliespetzcustomframing.com

Solo show of new works by Schuster.

“Before It Falls Apart”

Through Nov. 7

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

Kiah Celeste creates sculptures from broken material.

“A Layered Approach”

Through Nov. 7

KMAC Museum

Features a series of sculptural paintings by James Benjamin Franklin.

“Mystical Heart”

Through Nov. 7

KMAC Museum

New narrative paintings by Cynthia Norton.

“Spectrum”

Through Nov. 7

KMAC Museum

Using textiles and photography, Myra Greene examines concepts of race and the body.

“Black & White”

Through Sept. 25

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

koreartgallery.com

The gallery’s annual black and white exhibition with nearly 100 artists showing in all media.

“here is new york: The September 11 Photographs’

Sept. 9-Nov. 14

Louisville Free Public Library

Main branch, 301 York St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays,

1-5 p.m.

lfpl.org

The 500 photographs, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, were taken that Tuesday and the days that followed.

Shohei Katayama

Through October

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

The gallery is closed until Sept. 24 when it will reopen with a solo exhibition by Katayama.

“Splendor, Myth & Ritual”

Through Dec. 31

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

Louisville Photo Biennial show by Keith Carter.

“Staying Cozy During Covid: Comfort Designs by Suzy Harrison”

Sept. 3-26

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

Installation exploring isolation and comfort during the pandemic.

“Emptiness and Substance”

Sept. 24-Oct. 30

Quappi Projects

827 E. Market St.

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11a.m.-3 p.m.

quappiprojects.com

The gallery is closed until Sept. 24 when it will reopen with an exhibition by Bette Levy and Deborah Levine.

“Traces: Women Artists in the Collection”

Through Sept. 3

Schneider Hall Galleries

Hite Art Institute, UofL

2300 S. First St. Walk

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu/art

Group exhibition reflects on the past as well as the unrealized future.

“Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection”

Through Nov. 7

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

Celebrates the collection and lives of local contemporary glass collectors Adele and Leonard Leight.

Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “The Unforeseen Wilderness”

Through Feb. 13

Speed Art Museum

Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays.

“Local Color” by Lynn Dunbar Bayus

Through Oct. 1

Stoneware & Co.

731 Brent St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

stonewareandco.com

The artist’s latest works that captures the spirit of Kentucky.

Rita Cameron: “Adaptations”

Through Sept. 12

Surface Noise

600 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Thursdays-Mondays, noon-6 p.m.

facebook.com/surfacenoiserecords

Cameron’s previous exhibition of colorful paintings was Surface Noise’s last show before things shut down for the pandemic. This show features her new work.