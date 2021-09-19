19 Give For Good Louisville Events That Will More Than Make Up For Your Donation

This Friday, Sept. 17 will be the seventh Give Good For Louisville event. The event has raised more than $33 million for local organizations and charities in the Louisville area. Below is a list of events that organizations are doing to encourage participation, including a meet and greet with activist Hannah Drake and a bug safari at Bernheim.

Community Foundation of Louisville | Give For Good Livestream

Facebook

Starting at 7 a.m., tune into the Give for Good Louisville livestream throughout the giving day for insightful discussions focused on the causes you love, prize announcements, shout-outs, and more! Hosted by the Giving Day Guy, Chris Strub and the Community Foundation team.

Contact: Christina Miller, christinam@cflouisville.org

Community Foundation of Louisville | CFL Day at the Races

Purchase Tickets Here

12:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Give for Good Louisville Presenting Partner, Churchill Downs Inc., has made it possible for you to have some fun during Give for Good Louisville and support the Community Foundation’s important work by purchasing race tickets at the link below. For every general admission ticket purchased, $1 will be donated back to the Foundation as well as $2 for every box seat ticket.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow

NoraeBar – 717 E. Market St

The Breeze Wine Bar & Spirits – 1001 Logan St., Suite #119

As a thanks for supporting Change Today, Change Tomorrow during Give for Good Louisville, donors may show their donation receipt to the following businesses for special offers:

NoraeBar is providing 20% off your bar tab, 50% off private rooms, and $1 Snaquiri shots.

The Breeze Wine Bar & Spirits is also offering 20% off upon showing their donation receipt at the time of purchase.

Books for Babes | Read Aloud for Good

Facebook and Instagram

6 a.m.-Midnight

Local author Amanda Driscoll will have a virtual read aloud and will share her new book “Little Grump Truck” with followers. During her read aloud, she will promote early literacy and it’s benefits.

Contact: Margaret Ivie, booksforbabes1@gmail.com

Passionist Earth & Spirit Center | Free Mindfulness Meditations

Facebook

7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

“We will be hosting a wide variety of Free Meditations throughout the day on our Facebook Live. Every hour on the hour from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. we will be LIVE on our Facebook page with free Meditations open to everyone in our community to enjoy. Each one will have a different focus such as ‘Meditation for Healing’, ‘Mindfulness for College Success’, ‘Mindful Parenting’, ‘Mindfulness & Social Justice’, ‘Mindfulness & Earth Care’, etc. The full schedule will be released the week of Give For Good.”

Contact: Carrie Fanelli, carrie@earthandspiritcenter.org

Salvation Army Louisville Area Command | Golf Scramble

The Polo Fields Golf & Country Club – 17001 Polo Fields Lane

“We have 22 foursomes who will tee off in the morning by 8:30 a.m. We will also be participating all day for 24 hours in the GIVE FOR GOOD Louisville Day with The Community Foundation of Louisville.”

IDEAS xLab | Meet Me Down By The Riverside for Art, Coffee & Conversation

On the Banks of Freedom

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Join IDEAS xLab Chief Creative Officer and (Un)Known Project Lead Artist, Hannah Drake, down by the riverside for art, coffee, and conversation at the “On the Banks of Freedom” public art installation! Thanks to Wiltshire at the Speed for providing the coffee and baked goods! Search “On the Banks of Freedom” in Google maps, it is located between 9th and 10th St. on the Louisville Riverwalk.

Contact: Hannah Drake, hannah@ideasxlab.com

Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana | Build Day

410 Newman Ave., Clarksville, Indiana, 47129

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana volunteers will be building a home in Clarksville for a single mother of a five year old daughter.

Contact: Nichole Jones, nichole@habitatcfi.org

Family & Children’s Place

Family Service Center – 525 Zane St.

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Family & Children’s Place will be holding a Give for Good breakfast celebration for staff at the Family Service Center. In compliance with COVID guidelines, all will be required to wear masks and staff will come and go to pick up breakfast and help us celebrate the day of giving!

Contact: Rennay Marshall, rennay.marshall@famchildplace.org

City Schoolhouse | A Day in the Dirt: Building City Schoolhouse’s Community Garden

2600 Dixie Highway

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Join us as we bring a gardening element to our schoolhouse; teaching our students how to plant, maintain, and harvest food in an urban garden. We will conclude our Day in the Dirt with a community Farm to Table style meal as a community. Join us from 10 am – 4 pm to help dig in the dirt and build our gardens! OR At 5 pm for a Farm to Table community meal!”

Contact: Christina Poole, christina@cityschoolhouse.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest | Bug-a-palooza

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest – 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Kentucky

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Bug Safari for Families with Young Children (In person): Join Bernheim’s resident insect expert Kelly Vowels and Volunteer Naturalists on this adventure in search of all things buggy. Registration is required.

11 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Bug Concert with Dan Pascucci (In person)

1 p.m.–2 p.m.: Monarch Tagging (In person): Learn about the life cycles, habitat, migration, and research on these marvelous insects with Kelly Vowels and Volunteer Naturalists as they capture and tag monarchs here at Bernheim. Registration is required.

2 p.m-3 p.m.: Insect Safari for Adults and Families with Older Children (In person): Registration is required.

Contact: Amy Landon, alandon@bernheim.org

Central Louisville Community Ministries | Team CLCM Brownie Bash

809 S. Fourth St.

11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

“A live video update on Facebook is planned close to noon, so we are hosting a ‘Team CLCM Brownie Bash’ for our Board, staff and volunteers, so that the live video can show who is the engine of our non-profit, and show some appreciation. It will also give our director a chance to update our online fans on our G4G progress, using what we are calling the Tower of TP (toilet paper). We collect and distribute toilet paper (and other personal care items) to our clients. The Tower of TP will provide a visual of how many donors have contributed thus far to our campaign – 1 roll of TP = 1 unique donor.”

Contact: Kathy Gapsis, kgapsis@gmail.com

Whitney/Strong | Be Part Of The Good With Whitney/Strong

TEN20 Brewery – 1020 E. Washington St.

Noon- 4 p.m.

“Our #GiveForGoodLou pop-up event will be on Friday, September 17th from noon to 4 pm. We’ll be featuring the pop-up on social, along with creating a Facebook event, letting our supporters know they can stop by. TEN20 will donate $1 for every draft beer sold while we’re there to Whitney/Strong and MozzaPi will be in house serving wood-fired pizza as well. It’s a great opportunity to stop by and learn more about the good of our work!”

Contact: Tammy Schaff, tammy@whitstrong.org

Advertisement

WaterStep | WaterStep Way Sign Unveiling & Give For Good Street Party

WaterStep Way

4-7 p.m.

“Join us as we celebrate the generosity of our compassionate city on Give for Good, street party style! Be there for the WaterStep Way street sign unveiling, music, fun and opportunities to win! Enjoy local flavors, small bites, libations and more!”

4:00 p.m.-4:15 p.m.: WaterStep Way (formally Myrtle) street sign unveiling

4:15 p.m.-7 p.m.: Open house, music, food, and libations

Contact: Nicole Volz, nicole.volz@waterstep.org

Louisville Girls Leadership | LGL Power Mixer

Story Louisville – 900 E. Main St.

5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

“LGL’s Power Mixer combines two POWERful ways to support our students’ leadership development. During this unique mentoring event, students will connect with local non-profit, business, civic, and political leaders to learn from their stories, hone their own goals for the future, and share their personal and professional dreams for the LGL program year. In addition, the event will serve as a catalyst to power LGL’s second largest fundraiser – Give for Good Louisville! This will be an evening of exchanging ideas, inspiring one another to action, and, most importantly, celebrating the power of Louisville young women and non-binary people.”

Contact: Sommer Lally, sommer.lally@gmail.com

Twisted Pink | Twisted Good Happy Hour and Fashion Show

Oxmoor Center – 7900 Shelbyville Road

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

“Twisted Pink will be having a fashion show and Happy Hour at Oxmoor Center on Give for Good Louisville Day. Breast cancer survivors will model clothing! We will also be unveiling 7 breast cancer survivors life size posters which will stay up throughout Oxmoor Center through October which is breast cancer awareness month. This serves to help inspire others going through treatments of breast cancer. All survivors that attend will also receive a free Swag bag of health and beauty products donated by United Breast Cancer Foundation who has partnered with Twisted Pink for 3 years in a row of Give For Good Louisville Day to help support survivors and fund metastatic breast cancer research. UBCF is also matching $5,000 in donations on Give for Good Louisville Day.”

Contact: Stephanie Jones, stephaniejonesvan@gmail.com

SPARC Hope | Mask for Aide Ball

Mellwood Art Center, Picasso Room – 1860 Mellwood Ave.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

“Come enjoy an evening out wrapping up our Give For Good Giving Day!

Join us at the Mellwood Art Center, Picasso Room, 6:00 p.m.

Cocktails and appetizers served

Dinner by Dining Elegance beginning 6:30

Hear from one of our clients

Dancing and entertainment by JD Shelburne

Also enjoy other ways to support SPARC Hope during the evening. You can participate in:

Our Live Auction

The Wall of Hope

Our Wine and Bourbon Pull

Something for everyone!

SPARC Hope serves single parents struggling to make ends meet and who are willing to make the extra effort to secure the future for themselves and their children. We are also a liaison between resources and services for single parents in our community. SPARC Hope is not welfare or charity, but rather a hand up. Our goal is to uplift the Spiritual, Physical and Emotional needs of single parents. We want to empower single parents to seek a better quality of life through pursuing higher education, allowing them to become self-supportive through a new career. We understand the road to the American Dream is often full of obstacles, ones we are willing to help tackle with our parents.”

Contact: Cassie Wingfield, cassie@sparc-hope.org

Russell: A Place of Promise | Harlem of the South Soiree

Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center – 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard

6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Join Russell: A Place of Promise for the kickoff to Our Home: Russell Homecoming 2021 at the Harlem of the South Soiree, a 1920s themed event at the brand new Norton Sports and Learning Center. Featured performances by Redline Performing Arts, Louisville Jazz Initiative, Soul River Brown and the Foundation Band and Sheryl Rouse!

Limited reserved seating packages available. Ticket prices include 2 drink tickets, appetizers provided by Dasha Barbour’s and more! CDC Guidelines will be followed for this event – please bring and wear a mask when you are unable to maintain social distance! Masks provided as needed.

Contact: Theresa Zawacki, outreach@russellpromise.com

ART FM | ART FM Donor’s Disco Zoom

9 p.m.- Midnight

Dust off your disco shoes & your pandemic blues. It’’s time to party! All ART FM Donors are invited to join the WXOX DJ crew as we dance the night away, virtually, in celebration of community radio worldwide. You will get a peak behind the scenes into the home studios of some of your favorite DJs and may even catch a glimpse of the renovated ART FM home station! There will be music, trivia, prizes and more.

To get your invitation, make a donation to ART FM on Friday, and you will receive your party passcode. Then, Zoom in and dance along to the amazing soundtrack happening live on 97.1 FM in Louisville and streaming worldwide on artxfm.com.

Contact: Sharon Scott, gm@artxfm.com